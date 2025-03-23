Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,514 shares during the quarter. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF comprises 1.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $28,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDX stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $150.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

