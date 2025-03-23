Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $24,760,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $23,063,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $18,691,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $7,935,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

StandardAero Price Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

