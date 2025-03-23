Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $260.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

