Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,600,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 774,517 shares.The stock last traded at $30.49 and had previously closed at $30.50.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 592,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.