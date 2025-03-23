Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 654,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

