Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,892,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,837,000 after purchasing an additional 259,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

