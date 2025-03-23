iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $823,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 32,865 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

