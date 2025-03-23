RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after buying an additional 145,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $114.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.