Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.