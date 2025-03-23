KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 326,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.