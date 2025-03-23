375,705 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 375,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

