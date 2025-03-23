GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 11,307,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 1,944,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

