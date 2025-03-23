Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 546 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

