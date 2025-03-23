AXQ Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.41 and a beta of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $79.35.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

