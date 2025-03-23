Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,459,000 after buying an additional 64,958 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,839.36. This trade represents a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,850. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock worth $3,243,594. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

