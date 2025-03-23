Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 52,800 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AEO opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

