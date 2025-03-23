Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117,908 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $866.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.