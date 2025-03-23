Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Raised by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 126,436 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,407,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

