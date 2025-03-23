4,904 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

