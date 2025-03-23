Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 520 ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

CSM stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $56.99 and a 1 year high of $69.20.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.