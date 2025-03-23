Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $5.76 Million Position in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 577,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.08% of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000.
Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Stock Performance
RDAC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.
Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Profile
Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, China.
