329 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot by 6,327.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $604.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,721.75, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total transaction of $412,755.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,800. This represents a 33.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,425 shares of company stock worth $15,866,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.