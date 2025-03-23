ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). 1,883,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 384.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

