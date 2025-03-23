Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $76.57 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

