Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total transaction of $3,362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,208.56. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,977,030.40. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,499 shares of company stock worth $32,677,268. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.68.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.