Sciencast Management LP Invests $593,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.33. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

