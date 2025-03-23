Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 4,482 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE KGS opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.51 and a beta of 1.30. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.97%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.