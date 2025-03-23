Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $336.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.46 and a 200 day moving average of $403.35. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $321.93 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

