Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 371.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.