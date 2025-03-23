Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,108.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 461,615 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 179,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 155,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $318.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

