Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $51.59 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CUBI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,040.75. This trade represents a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.