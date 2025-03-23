Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 44,610 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 2.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

