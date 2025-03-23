Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

