Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.39 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. This trade represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,073.65. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

CWAN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

