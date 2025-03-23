Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 19,742 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRCT opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.05. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

