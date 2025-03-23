Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,408 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,857.48 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,835.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,986.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

