Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 448,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 240,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

