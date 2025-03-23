Sciencast Management LP Invests $769,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.67 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.