Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Position Trimmed by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.