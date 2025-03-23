Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires Shares of 202 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $423.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

