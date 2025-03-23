Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires Shares of 674 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in WESCO International by 80.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $162.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.17.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

