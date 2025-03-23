159,065 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 507,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,323,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 382,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,753 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,162,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 171,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

