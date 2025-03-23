Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys Shares of 753 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJJ stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.