Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Holdings Cut by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $88.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

