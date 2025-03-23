Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Clorox by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.