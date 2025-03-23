TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $537.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $511.97 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.32.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

