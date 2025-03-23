TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 4,773 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 447,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

