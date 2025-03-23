TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 14,921 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.30 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

