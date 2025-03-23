Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 39,065 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 997.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Boeing Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

