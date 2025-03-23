Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Domo by 291.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOMO

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.